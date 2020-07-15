Tony Kornheiser Names The 1 College Football Game He Wants Most

Army and Navy have been playing football games since 1890. The last time we went without an Army-Navy Game was 1929.

Only 10 years have gone by since that first matchup that we haven’t had the Black Knights and Midshipmen clash. Of course, every single college football game is currently in serious jeopardy, with less than two months until the start of the season. The two sides seem pretty determined to try and make it happen if possible.

“If there’s only one game we’re going to play, it’s the Army-Navy game,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk told ESPN this week. “Unless the pandemic is such at the time that we’re precluded by the city of Philadelphia to play that game, we have every intention of playing Army-Navy.” That very thing is a concern, though. Philadelphia has canceled large events through at least February 2021, and while there is a lack of clarity if it counts all large scale sporting events like Philadelphia Eagles games or, presumably, the Army-Navy Game, one has to imagine that the city will push back on it if the virus isn’t under control by December.

We’ve already seen the Big Ten and Pac-12 decide to ditch non-conference play for the year. If college football takes place in the fall, it may see more scheduling cuts, with only the most important games going forward. On a recent episode of Pardon The Interruption, Tony Kornheiser said that if just one game can be played this fall, it should be the Army-Navy Game.

“If there can be one game played in this country in college football, that’s the game I would pick.” – Tony Kornheiser on #ArmyNavy @PTI pic.twitter.com/ekxLPBYGAW — Army-Navy Game (@ArmyNavyGame) July 15, 2020

“The service academies are special. The people that go to the service academies are not the people who go to Clemson and LSU,” Kornheiser said. “Because if you go to a service academy, you are signing up for a career. And it’s a career in the military and you’re a soldier, and you gotta worry about going to war.”

“So if there can be one game played in this country in college football, that’s the game I would pick.”

The Army-Navy Game may not always have the impact on the college football landscape as something like Alabama-LSU or Ohio State-Michigan, but it is a pretty awesome spectacle. It helps that the game has been pretty competitive in recent years with Army’s revival under Jeff Monken, after years of Navy domination. We certainly hope that this, and other major games, are in a position to go forward this fall, but safety is the preeminent issue.