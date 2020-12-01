The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Army vs. Navy Uniforms

A Naval Academy cheerleader waving a flag during the Army-Navy Game in 2015.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 12: A member of the Navy Midshipmen cheer squad celebrates the touchdown in the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field on December 12, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Every year, the Army-Navy Game is a showcase, not only for the two service academies’ football programs, but for the design teams at Nike and Under Armour who outfit them. They rarely let us down.

We’ve seen some incredible uniforms on both sides over the last few years. This season is no exception. The two teams’ special threads for the Dec. 12 game in West Point have been unveiled today.

Army’s “Tropic Lightning” uniforms celebrate the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, which served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Navy’s uniforms are a nod to the architecture of the Naval Academy Chapel and Bancroft Hall on the academy’s Annapolis campus. The “Ocean Camo” uniform features a helmet and shoulder pattern that both resembles marble stone and choppy open sea waters.

Army has an awesome hype video introducing the Tropic Lightning uniform and drawing the connection to those who served in the Pacific during the 20th century. The video shows off the many cool details included in the uniforms, big and small.

Navy put out a similar video.

The two programs often go in very different directions with their special Army-Navy Game uniforms, and this year is no different. We should have a pretty solid debate over which is better.

For the most part, college football fans are excited about them. It sounds like there may be a slight edge to Army though, as not everyone is into the Navy shoulder pads look, which is definitely the most unique element we have this year.

With the consolidated schedules and postponed games, the 2020 Army-Navy Game won’t be the only show in town on Dec. 12, but we’re still very excited for it. The Black Knights are 7-2 on the season, while the Midshipmen are 3-5.

