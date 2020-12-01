College Football World Reacts To Army vs. Navy Uniforms

Every year, the Army-Navy Game is a showcase, not only for the two service academies’ football programs, but for the design teams at Nike and Under Armour who outfit them. They rarely let us down.

We’ve seen some incredible uniforms on both sides over the last few years. This season is no exception. The two teams’ special threads for the Dec. 12 game in West Point have been unveiled today.

Army’s “Tropic Lightning” uniforms celebrate the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, which served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Navy’s uniforms are a nod to the architecture of the Naval Academy Chapel and Bancroft Hall on the academy’s Annapolis campus. The “Ocean Camo” uniform features a helmet and shoulder pattern that both resembles marble stone and choppy open sea waters.

Army has an awesome hype video introducing the Tropic Lightning uniform and drawing the connection to those who served in the Pacific during the 20th century. The video shows off the many cool details included in the uniforms, big and small.

Navy put out a similar video.

175 years of history, tradition, and honor all lead to this. The 2020 Army-Navy Uniform#BeatArmy | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/Ffc5SIkeAZ — Navy Football (@NavyFB) December 1, 2020

The two programs often go in very different directions with their special Army-Navy Game uniforms, and this year is no different. We should have a pretty solid debate over which is better.

For the most part, college football fans are excited about them. It sounds like there may be a slight edge to Army though, as not everyone is into the Navy shoulder pads look, which is definitely the most unique element we have this year.

Every year, neutral observers comment how we love both the Army and Navy uniforms, while fans of the teams trash each other's uniforms. I love it. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 1, 2020

Not feeling the navy shoulder pads, tho better from side than front. Army tho 💯 — Belsnickel Christmas Offering (@BeerControl) December 1, 2020

Absolutely love @NavyFB’s uniforms for Army-Navy Game. Gold stripes on helmet match stripes on pants and gold face mask is a great accented touch! https://t.co/aU3Fj808Ey — College Football Uniform Tracker (@CfbUni) December 1, 2020

Army and Navy once again prove that alternate uniforms still have a place in college football. These are both gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/BmHuMERNNc — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) December 1, 2020

With the consolidated schedules and postponed games, the 2020 Army-Navy Game won’t be the only show in town on Dec. 12, but we’re still very excited for it. The Black Knights are 7-2 on the season, while the Midshipmen are 3-5.

