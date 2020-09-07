Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling His First Game Of The Season Tonight

ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit is almost always on the call for the marquee game of the college football weekend. That marquee game in Week 1 of this year just happens to be on a Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit reminded everyone that he’ll be on call for the BYU at Navy game tonight. He expressed his excitement for both of the teams, who he feels are “capable of having very good years.”

“Can’t wait!!” Herbstreit wrote. “@BYUfootball at @NavyFB TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @espn. Fired up for our first game and really can’t wait to see these 2 match up. Both look like they’re capable of having very good years. Blend of veterans with talented youngsters anxious to show what they can do!”

Who could’ve guessed six months ago that the marquee game of Week 1 of the 2020 college football season would be Navy vs. BYU? But with huge games like Alabama-USC, Baylor-Ole Miss, FSU-West Virginia and Georgia-Virginia all canceled, this was the obvious choice.

But despite the litany of cancellations and postponements, we still got treated to a handful of FBS games.

However, few of them have as much starpower and potential as this matchup.

BYU has remained one of the best independents in the country under Kalani Sitake. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen under head coach Ken Niumatalolo are coming off an 11-2 season that saw them ranked 20th in final polls.

It’s no Alabama-USC, but if you love the sport for the sake of the sport, you should enjoy this one. Kirk Herbstreit certainly will.