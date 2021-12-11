Look: Lee Corso Makes His Headgear Pick For Army-Navy Game

In honor of the 122nd Army-Navy game, ESPN’s College GameDay took place outside of MetLife Stadium this Saturday to preview this year’s matchup.

At the end of this Saturday’s show, Lee Corso made his headgear pick. Though it shouldn’t really surprise anyone at this point, Corso revealed that he’s rolling with the Midshipmen.

“This is my eighth Army-Navy show and I’ve put on Bill the Goat head every time,” Corso said. “I’m not breaking that streak this time, but I want to talk to him for a second.”

Corso then had an epic message for Bill the Goat.

“Bill, win or lose, we’ve been in this together. Bill, hooyah for the Navy. Go Navy, Beat Army!”

Check out Corso’s headgear pick here:

Never a doubt! Coach is going with Navy 🐐

Army enters this year’s rivalry game as a seven-point favorite. That’s because Navy has really struggled this season, owning just a 3-8 record.

If the Midshipmen are going to upset the Black Knights this Saturday, they’ll need Carlinos Acie and Isaac Ruoss to have big games on the ground.

Army has won four out of the past five meetings. We’ll see this afternoon if the Black Knights can continue their recent dominance against the Midshipmen.

Kickoff for the Army-Navy game is at 3 p.m. ET.