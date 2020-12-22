Navy Announces Special Date For Next Year’s Air Force Game

Navy and Air Force will face off on the gridiron on September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The game was originally scheduled for October 2, but the two schools agreed to move it up three weeks for September 11. The contest will be the second game of the regular season for both teams.

Kickoff time is TBD, and the game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

“We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” Navy AD Chet Gladchuk said on Tuesday. “Two Service Academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.”

Navy-Air Force Football Game to be Played on the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks #GoNavy https://t.co/Eu9nXuCETC — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 22, 2020

Air Force and Navy meet every season as part of the battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which also includes Army.

Army won the CIC Trophy in 2020, with Navy taking it home in 2019 and Air Force last winning the honor in 2016.

Navy and Air Force have split their last 10 meetings dating back to 2011, with the Falcons topping the Midshipmen 40-7 this fall. Air Force leads the all-time series between the two service academies 31-22.