College Football World Reacts To Navy’s Stunning Comeback

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo on the sideline.ANNAPOLIS, MD - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Ken Niumatalolo of the Navy Midshipmen looks on against the Temple Owls in the second half during the AAC Championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Coming off of an embarrassing 55-3 national television loss to BYU, Navy football looked like it might be in for a brutal season after one half against Tulane today. The Green Wave looked dominant, taking a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Typically, one would think it is hard for a triple-option team like Navy to overcome a deficit like that. The Midshipmen showed some impressive pride and drive in the second half. Ken Niumatalolo’s team scored 27 unanswered in the second half, topped with a 33-yard field goal as the clock expired to win the game.

Navy went scoreless in seven first half drive against the Green Wave. In the second half, they scored three touchdowns and two field goals, including the game-winner by Bijan Nichols, to pull out a giant come-from-behind victory.

The game goes down in the illustrious history of the Navy football program as its biggest second-half comeback ever. That is pretty hard to believe, for one of the oldest programs in college football, dating back to 1879. The celebration after the winning kick was awesome.

While we don’t have a full college football season as we know it, there have been some cool moments early on. Seeing a Navy comeback like this was definitely a thrill for fans.

After a brutal Week 1 loss, Niumatalolo admitted that he erred in trying to limit contact in practice leading up to Week 1. Concerns for player health and safety changed plans across college football, and for Navy football, it lead to a team being woefully unprepared.

With a few weeks between games, Navy clearly managed to work some things out, even if it took another half of football to get the ball rolling.

Navy isn’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 3. The Midshipmen travel to Air Force for the first game of the season’s battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. Tulane, which falls to 1-1, travels to Southern Miss next Saturday.

