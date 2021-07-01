Mother Of Incoming College Football Player Killed During Visit

The parents of Leonard Cummings, a young Navy football player, were in Annapolis to send their son off to his first year with the program. While at the hotel, tragedy struck the family.

Michelle Jordan Cummings, his mother, was sitting on the hotel patio on Tuesday morning when she was hit by stray bullets. The hotel that the family was staying at was less than a mile from the Naval Academy.

She received medical attention at the hotel, but was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Police Chief Edward Jackson, she was hit more than once. The local officials are currently looking for those responsible for the gun fire, calling for them to turn themselves in.

“What turned out to be a celebratory occasion … turned into a tragic event,” Jackson said, via News4 in Washington, D.C.

Leonard Cummings was a 2020 signee with the Naval Academy. He spent 2020 at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, before making the move up to Annapolis this year to play for Navy football.

According to News4 in Washington, Cummings was planning to go through with his Wednesday night induction ceremony to become a plebe at the academy.

It is absolutely tragic that such a major life event was marred by one of the most devastating things a young man can possibly experience. Our thoughts go out to he and his family.

