On Friday morning, news broke that yet another college football game has been canceled ahead of the 2020 season.

Sporting events around the world have been placed on hold due to the pandemic. While there was some optimism in the ability to play the 2020 college football season, there was a minor setback for two programs this morning.

Navy announced Lafayette College canceled their September 12 matchup. According to the release, Lafayette College won’t have ample time to get its team ready for the season.

With that in mind, they school decided to cancel its contest against the Midshipmen. Here’s what Navy had to say about their opponent’s decision to cancel the season-opener:

Lafayette College has notified the Naval Academy Athletic Association that its football program will not make the trip to Annapolis for the Sept. 12 contest. The NAAA was notified yesterday that Lafayette will not bring back its football team to campus with enough time to meet medical advisory guidelines established by the FBS. The NAAA is exploring a potential replacement game for the Sept. 12 date.

Both programs will need to find a new opponent for the first week of the season. It’s unclear if Lafayette College plans to add another opponent or push back the start of its season.

As for Navy, the Midshipmen will need to find a new opponent to complete a full season.

Navy dominated in 2019 en route to an 11-2 record.