Look: Navy Responds To College Football Writer’s Comment

We’re still a few hours away from the Army-Navy game, but the Midshipmen are letting their voice be heard fairly early this Saturday.

Dan Wolken of USA Today ruffled some feathers this morning, tweeting “Today’s college football slate is pretty bleak. Let’s just get to the end.”

Several people responded to Wolken’s tweet about Week 15 of the college football season, including Navy’s official Twitter account.

“Any slate that has Army-Navy is not bleak,” Navy tweeted. “Army-Navy is the ONLY game on today.”

There aren’t too many marquee games on the schedule this weekend, so Wolken is right. However, the Army-Navy game should be a fun experience for football fans across the country.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo added some spice to the rivalry by throwing shade at Army during an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“Kirk Herbstreit said they’ve all been close games, but I guess he forgot about last year,” Niumatalolo said.

For those who don’t remember, Navy defeated Army by 24 points last season. This year’s game should be much closer though, and it’s worth noting that Army is actually a 7.5-point favorite this afternoon.

Kickoff for this iconic rivalry game is at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. Due to COVID-19 complications, this game will be played at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.