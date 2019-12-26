Photos: Navy Is Traveling To The Liberty Bowl In Style

With kickoff for the Liberty Bowl less than a week away, the Navy Midshipmen hopped on an airplane to Memphis. It wasn’t just any airplane though, as they flew in the New England Patriots’ official plane.

Navy is on the cusp of winning 11 games this season in large part because of its offense.

Malcolm Perry has been nearly impossible to stop on the ground. He currently has 1,804 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns.

The Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights due to a strong performance from Perry.

Although Navy isn’t the most flashy program in college football, the team certainly knows how to travel in style.

Navy football’s official Twitter account shared a few images of the team’s airplane.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association and the Patriots have a solid relationship, which is one of the reasons this came into fruition.

Next up on the schedule for Navy is Kansas State. It won’t be an easy test by any stretch of the imagination, but it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Ken Niumatalolo leads his team to victory over a Power Five program.

Kickoff for this game is at 3:45 p.m. ET from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.