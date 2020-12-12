The Spun

Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo Has Blunt Message For Kirk Herbstreit

Navy football head coach Ken Niumatalolo.CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 03: Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo of the Navy Midshipmen walks the sidelines in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the third quarter at Nippert Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo made a brief appearance on College GameDay this morning to discuss his team’s upcoming battle with Army. Although he wasn’t on the show for too long, he had a mic drop moment.

Just a few seconds after Niumatalolo joined the show, the head coach of the Midshipmen had a funny message for ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who talked about how this rivalry constantly produces close games.

“Kirk Herbstreit said they’ve all been close games, but I guess he forgot about last year,” Niumatalolo said.

Rece Davis and Desmond Howard couldn’t help but laugh hysterically at Niumatalolo’s comment.

Niumatalolo isn’t wrong at all with this remark. The Midshipmen won 31-7 over the Black Knights last season.

Malcolm Perry led the charge for Navy, finishing last year’s rivalry game with 304 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It was a performance for the ages by Perry, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Navy also had a few tricks up its sleeve in last year’s game, as Chance Warren threw a touchdown pass to Jamale Carothers.

Army enters this weekend’s game as the favorite due to its 7-2 record, but Navy should never be counted out. Kickoff for this rivalry game is at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.


