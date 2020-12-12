Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo Has Blunt Message For Kirk Herbstreit

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo made a brief appearance on College GameDay this morning to discuss his team’s upcoming battle with Army. Although he wasn’t on the show for too long, he had a mic drop moment.

Just a few seconds after Niumatalolo joined the show, the head coach of the Midshipmen had a funny message for ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who talked about how this rivalry constantly produces close games.

“Kirk Herbstreit said they’ve all been close games, but I guess he forgot about last year,” Niumatalolo said.

Rece Davis and Desmond Howard couldn’t help but laugh hysterically at Niumatalolo’s comment.

“@KirkHerbstreit said that [they’ve] all been close games, but I guess he forgot about last year.” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo came out swinging today 😂 pic.twitter.com/jh6JIJhKBx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

Niumatalolo isn’t wrong at all with this remark. The Midshipmen won 31-7 over the Black Knights last season.

Malcolm Perry led the charge for Navy, finishing last year’s rivalry game with 304 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It was a performance for the ages by Perry, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Navy also had a few tricks up its sleeve in last year’s game, as Chance Warren threw a touchdown pass to Jamale Carothers.

Army enters this weekend’s game as the favorite due to its 7-2 record, but Navy should never be counted out. Kickoff for this rivalry game is at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.