President Biden Receives Letter About NFL Hopeful’s Status

Earlier this month, cornerback Cameron Kinley had his request to delay his U.S. Navy commission so he could play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rejected. After days of the story circulating the NFL world, the story has now reached the desk of President Joe Biden.

This past week, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to the President requesting a waiver that would allow Kinley to play in the NFL. Rubio highlighted previous instances of the U.S. Department of Defense granting such waivers.

“In years past, the U.S. Department of Defense has issued many waivers to allow athletes to temporarily delay their service to our nation to pursue their professional sports dreams,” Senator Rubio wrote. “Unfortunately, Mr. Kinley seems to be the exception, and without reason.”

“Mr. Kinley is not seeking to terminate his commitment to the Navy. Far from it. He wishes to promote service to our great nation from one of the country’s largest stages. I implore you to right this wrong.”

Kinley shares the Senator’s sentiment, retweeting the Senator Rubio Press Twitter account’s statement.

Sen Rubio sent a letter to @POTUS urging him to grant a waiver for @ck3thethrill, a recent grad of the @NavalAcademy, to temporarily delay military service in order for him to pursue his dream of playing in the @NFL for the #TampaBay @Buccaneers. Read 👇https://t.co/YA2RWqYlRB — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) June 20, 2021

Cameron Kinley was a star cornerback for the Midshipmen and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this offseason. But despite requesting a waiver to delay his commission, the Navy rejected it.

Kinley has expressed personal disappointment in the U.S. Military’s decision, but has remained hopeful that things will work out for him.

God has a plan. It’ll all work out in the end. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/l3tOcE2IQ3 — Cameron Kinley (@ck3thethrill) June 19, 2021

The Cameron Kinley situation is one that could have major consequences for the U.S. military football programs. If the Navy refuses to delay his commission, it will almost certainly discourage many future recruits with NFL hopes from joining those programs.

Should President Joe Biden give Cameron Kinley a waiver to play in the NFL?