There’s Only 1 Major College Football Game Today – Here’s The Schedule

Before the college football world officially enters bowl season, there’s one last regular season game that needs to be played. On Saturday afternoon, Army and Navy will square off at MetLife Stadium.

This weekend’s matchup will be the 122nd time that Army and Navy meet on the gridiron. The Midshipmen currently own a 61-35-7 record in this series.

Army enters this year’s game as a seven-point favorite. The Black Knights own an 8-3 record this season and have totaled over 3,000 yards on the ground.

The Midshipmen, meanwhile, are just 3-8 this year and have really struggled to find their footing.

Kickoff for the Army-Navy game is at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

122nd Edition of Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA Slated for Saturday at MetLife Stadium 📰: https://t.co/RILOE4ZUB1

🆚: Army

📅: Saturday, Dec. 11

⏰: 3:00 pm

📍: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

📺: CBS

📻: Navy Radio Network pic.twitter.com/MTgqwGSR2F — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 6, 2021

Navy fullback Chance Warren spoke about the important of this game earlier this week. It’s very evident that it’s more than just a game.

“I don’t know if it is specific to Army or Navy but they are watching the game, they are encouraging and it’s very patriotic,” Warren said, via ESPN. “You can definitely feel the love and the honor for that game. Ultimately we play on the gridiron and then we serve with each other, so it is special.”

Last year, Army defeated Navy by a final score of 15-0. Navy will try to avenge that loss this Saturday.

This year’s Army-Navy game will air on CBS.