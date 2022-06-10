Report: Here's When Cincinnati, Houston, UCF Will Join Big 12

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrates with James Wiggins #32 after Wiggins intercepted a Virginia Tech Hokies pass late in the fourth quarter during the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Max Olson of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report this Friday regarding three of the top schools in the AAC and their future in the Big 12.

Per the report, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have reached an agreement on a deal to exit the AAC in the summer of 2023. This means they'll join the Big 12 at least a full year earlier then people originally anticipated.

Initially, Cincinnati was trying to join the Big 12 around July 1, 2024. Those plans have obviously changed.

Official announcements from Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are expected to be made very soon.

With Oklahoma and Texas ready to join the SEC, the Big 12 knew it would need to find worthy replacements. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF should add a certain level of intrigue to the conference.

It's also important to note that Cincinnati, Houston and UCF leaving for the Big 12 will affect Conference USA. That's because Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA are reportedly going to finalize a move to the AAC fairly soon.

The landscape of college football is about to change, that's for sure.