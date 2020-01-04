Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Game has been full of big time commitment announcements – one of which coming from 2021 QB Preston Stone.

The high 4-star prospect has offers from nearly every top program in the country. Stone is the No. 58 overall prospect and No. 2 dual-threat QB in the 2021 cycle.

It’s not too often players announce a commitment decision prior to their senior season. But Stone has his mind made up.

In a shocking decision, the Dallas QB announced on Saturday he’ll be staying in-state to attend SMU. Stone chose the Mustangs over other finalists including Penn State, USC, Texas and LSU.

HE'S STAYING HOME!!!!!!!! 2021 4⭐ QB Preston Stone commits to SMU pic.twitter.com/hC7bW8ANST — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2020

Stone is the highest-rated commit ever for SMU. Certainly a massive commitment for Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes.

There’s a family connection for Stone at SMU. The 4-star QB’s brother, Parker, is currently a receiver for the Mustangs. That connection certainly played a huge role in convincing Stone to attend SMU.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller has one more season of high school football before attending SMU as apart of the 2021 recruiting class.

Stone put up some ridiculous stats this past year. The 4-star QB threw for 3,271 yards and 37 passing touchdowns as opposed to just four interceptions in 2019.

He’ll look to have another terrific season in 2020 before heading to SMU in 2021.