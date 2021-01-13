Former Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra Announces Transfer Decision

Grant Calcaterra hasn’t played a full season of college football since 2018, when he was an Oklahoma Sooners tight end. Since that yeah, he has retired due to multiple concussions, elected to return to the sport, announced his intention to transfer to Auburn, and is now heading to a different school instead: the SMU Mustangs.

Needless to say, it has been a whirlwind for him. Calcaterra was a pretty valuable red zone target in three years with the Sooners.

From 2017-19, he played in 20 total games, catching 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. Six of those scores came during his sophomore season in 2018.

After just three games of 2019, he announced his retirement. This fall, after sitting on the decision, he announced his intention to return to the sport and play for Auburn. After the upheaval within that program, with Gus Malzahn out and Bryan Harsin in, he’s off to SMU to play for Sonny Dykes instead.

Former #Sooners tight end had planned to transfer to #Auburn but after coaching change, now headed to #SMU, a very hot destination for transfers. https://t.co/qcyvJgIEfz — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 13, 2021

Grant Calcaterra is not the only former Sooner to make his way to Dallas. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is also joining the Mustangs program, after sitting behind Spencer Rattler, Jalen Hurts, and Baker Mayfield the last three seasons. He’ll hope to make a big impression with a year under Dykes.

Calcaterra will also have some competition among tight ends transferring into the program. Nolan Matthews, formerly of Arizona State, is also joining the program.

The Mustangs had a solid 7-3 season in 2020, but had their Frisco Bowl appearance against UTSA canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.

