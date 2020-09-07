Look: ESPN Messed Up College Football Nickname On Saturday

ESPN has been prone to making mistakes during broadcasts of minor college football games over the years. Saturday’s SMU-Texas State game was no different.

The SMU Mustangs took on the Texas State Bobcats last Saturday in what was expected to be a blowout in favor of the Mustangs. But the Bobcats kept things interesting, trailing by just a score entering the fourth quarter.

SMU got enough stops on defense to stifle the Texas State offense, helping the Mustangs escape with a 31-24 win. College football fans everywhere enjoyed Saturday’s action thanks to the Bobcats’ effort against SMU. But the same fans also noticed a major mistake by ESPN during the game.

During the live broadcast, ESPN made an embarrassing blunder. The graphics team called SMU the “Broncos” instead of the “Mustangs.” ESPN eventually corrected the mistake. But luckily, a fan took a picture of the blunder. Take a look below.

When did SMU become the Broncos @espn? pic.twitter.com/swX6DriXQq — Travis Kern (@travis_kern) September 5, 2020

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first and it won’t be the last time ESPN has made a mistake like this. These mistakes tend to come up during college games that aren’t exactly marquee contests.

Either way, it was a welcome sight to see college football teams square off last Saturday. Fortunately, more big-time fields will take the field for the first time all season this upcoming Saturday as the ACC and Big 12 begins their respective seasons.

Hopefully, ESPN can limit the mistakes as the college football season gets into full-swing in coming weeks.