An Entire College Football Student Section Was Ejected Saturday

The SMU Mustangs notched a big-time win on Saturday afternoon, upsetting No. 25 Memphis, 30-27 at home.

SMU’s student section missed the end of the game, though. The Mustangs’ entire student section was ejected from the game.

Late in the first half, local police reportedly ejected SMU’s student section from the stadium. The Mustangs’ student section was reportedly not practicing proper social distancing. The Dallas Morning News had more on the situation:

Police kicked out the entire student section late in the first half of its game against Memphis. The crowd on the left side of the end zone hill at Gerald J. Ford Stadium had become very large. The vast majority of students were not wearing masks, and social distancing wasn’t being followed. Late in the first half, police officers went to the perimeter of the crowd and started instructing people to leave. It is unclear what police department was in charge of the situation, and if the police were working at the direction of SMU.

The following photo from the Dallas Morning News gives us a pretty good indication of what the student section was like:

More in this story of why SMU students were kicked out of Gerald J. Ford Stadium today.

More in this story of why SMU students were kicked out of Gerald J. Ford Stadium today.

SMU has since released a statement on the decision, confirming that the students were ejected for neglecting safety measures.

SMU Athletics statement on kicking the student section out of the game today:

