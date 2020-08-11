College Football Coach Has Suggestion For A New ‘Power 4’

Two of the biggest conferences in the NCAA announced this afternoon that they’ll be postponing the college football season due to long-term health concerns regarding COVID-19. That leaves only three of the Power Five conferences in play for this fall.

As of right now, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC plan on playing football this year. Even if they do compete this fall, the NCAA might have to consider some changes to its current landscape since several conferences will be out of action.

South Florida head coach Jeff Scott appears to have an interesting suggestion for the NCAA. He thinks a “Power 4” could work that features the AAC, ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

Scott had to sneak the AAC in there since he’s now coaching the Bulls. The second part of his suggestion is that all four conference champions would then advance to the College Football Playoff. It’s not the best idea in the world, but college football fans would take anything at this point.

The New Power 4…. (2020) SEC

ACC

BIG XII

AAC Conference champions go to @CFBPlayoff 🤔🤔🤔🤔#WeWantToPlay — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) August 11, 2020

This suggestion from Scott has led many fans to wonder if this means the AAC will play football this fall. A verdict could be coming soon for the conference.

Nothing beats the original Power Five, but unfortunately fans won’t see that until 2021.

Assuming the ACC, Big 12 and SEC carry on with the 2020 season, there might be teams from the Big Ten or Pac-12 looking to get in on the action. It would definitely make for an exciting fall.