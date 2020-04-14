Former Michigan LB Devin Gil Announces Transfer Destination

Last month, Michigan linebacker Devin Gil announced his intention to transfer. Today, he announced where he’ll finish his college career.

Gil, a Hollywood, Fla. native, is heading closer to home. This afternoon, he announced that he’ll play his fifth and final college season at USF. It is a solid get for new Bulls head coach Jeff Scott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson.

Gil was a roleplayer in Don Brown’s defense as a Wolverine. He played in in 40 career games for the Wolverines, finishing his career with the team with 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

After having his best season as a spot starter in 2018, Gil’s playing time took a step back. Last season, he appeared in six games, finishing with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He will try and carve out a bigger role with the Bulls.

After discussing this major decision with my family I have decided to complete my 5th year at the University of South Florida. #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/0GUsi9HB0t — Devin Gil (@devin_gil) April 14, 2020

As a high school recruitm Devin Gil was the No. 997 overall prospect and No. 144 player in Florida for the 2016 class, according to 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

His first game with the Bulls will be a real test. USF is scheduled to open the 2020 season at Texas on Saturday, Sept 5.

That game was set to be a return to Austin for Charlie Strong, who became the head coach at USF after being fired by the Longhorns. After last year’s 4-8 campaign, his first losing season in Tampa, Strong was fired and replaced by Scott, who is in his first year as head coach.