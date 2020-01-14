Outgoing Clemson Coach Jeff Scott Posts Message For Fans

Clemson’s terrific season came to a bitter end Monday night. LSU’s explosive offense was simply too much to handle for Dabo Swinney’s Tigers.

A day after a loss of this magnitude typically sparks time for reflection and accountability. Clemson players and coaches will certainly remember the defeat and hopefully use it as fuel moving forward.

For former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, he’ll use the loss as motivation at his next job.

Monday night’s national championship game was Scott’s final game with the Tigers. He’ll now move on to South Florida where he’s set to be USF’s new head coach.

Scott sent one final message to Clemson fans before taking on his new coaching position.

It looks like he’ll miss Clemson.

“I want to take one last opportunity to thank all of the #ClemsonFamily for your support the last 12 years,” Scott said on Twitter. “I am so proud to have met so many of you. My family and I will forever be grateful for our time at Clemson #ALLIN.”

I want to take one last opportunity to thank all of the #ClemsonFamily for your support the last 12 years. I am so proud to have met so many of you. My family and I will forever be grateful for our time at Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/sjmawqHrAu — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 14, 2020

Despite Clemson’s loss Monday night, the Tigers have had immense success over the past decade. Scott has been with the program through one of the more successful times in the school’s football history.

Scott will now take charge in attempting to turn things around at South Florida.