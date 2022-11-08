Report: If College Football Program Would Really Hire Jon Gruden

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After USF fired Jeff Scott over the weekend, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden became linked to the program.

The Gruden-to-USF rumors have been humming based off of a report from Fan Streams' JP Peterson that claims the 59-year-old "definitely has interest" in the USF job.

While the annual coaching cycle "Grumors" are always fun, USF athletic director Michael Kelly threw cold water on them during his press conference on Tuesday.

"Kelly asked about Gruden again, during the Q&A part. Says he won't rule any candidate out, etc., etc.... (Psst: It's not happening)," said Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times.

Gruden has not coached since being let go by the Las Vegas Raiders midway through last season after offensive emails the coach sent to the NFL were uncovered by the Wall Street Journal.

We can't totally rule out seeing Gruden on a sideline again, but it seems like him landing at USF is far-fetched. If we are to take the AD at his word, it isn't going to happen.