Video: The Citadel’s Punter Has Most-Embarrassing Play Of The Day

FCS program The Citadel only has four games on the schedule this fall. Hopefully that is enough time for punter Matt Campbell to get past what happened with one of his two kicks against South Florida today.

To the program’s credit, The Citadel is hanging in with the Bulls, which tend to have a pretty talented roster. USF leads 20-6 late in the second quarter. The way they extended that lead to 13-6 was pretty remarkable.

On 4th-and-16 from their own 10 yard-line, The Citadel elected to have Campbell attempt to punt from the team’s end zone. USF got a nice rush, and when Campbell bobbled the snap, it turned into a disaster.

Somewhat impressively, he wound up picking up the dropped snap and avoiding a potential safety, to get the kick off. That kick… left a lot to be desired. He muffed it off of his ankle, and it was caught in the end zone by Omarion Dollison for a touchdown.

We’ve seen blocked punt touchdowns before. This, however, goes down as a negative-10-yard kick return touchdown for the Bulls. That is not something you get in college football every week, and it feels particularly indicative of the 2020 season as a whole.

USF’s Spencer Shrader would follow this up with his own poor special teams moment, missing the extra point. Moments ago, the Bulls scored another touchdown to go up 20-6.

This game is the head coaching debut for former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. He has a tougher test next week, with the Bulls set to travel to Notre Dame.

[Bryan Fischer]