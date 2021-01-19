Saquon Barkley’s Brother, Ali, Joins College Football Program

Saquon Barkley was one of the most dominant college football players of his generation, rushing for 3,843 yards over the course of his career at Penn State. Will his brother be able to follow in his footsteps? We’ll find out next season.

Ali Barkley, the younger brother of Saquon, has officially made a roster for a Division I program. He will be a walk-on for the Temple Owls for at least the 2021 season.

Even though Ali wasn’t ranked as high as Saquon was coming out of high school, he did put up some impressive numbers. In his final season at Whitehall High, the three-star recruit had 184 carries for 1,120 yards and 14 touchdowns.

It’s unclear what Ali’s role will be in his first season at Temple since the backfield is quite crowded. As of right now, Ra’Von Bonner and Iverson Clement are expected to get the bulk of the carries.

Ali Barkley, brother of former Penn State star Saquon Barkley, surfaces as walk-on at Temple:https://t.co/eML1953yt9 pic.twitter.com/2rPO5pHj9e — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 19, 2021

Unfortunately, Ali will not be wearing No. 26 like his brother. The roster for Temple has him listed as No. 38 for next season.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Barkley is the No. 149 running back from the 2021 recruiting cycle.

It’ll be extremely tough for Ali to replicate the numbers that Saquon put up at the collegiate level, nonetheless it’ll be fun to see another member of the Barkley family on the gridiron on Saturdays.