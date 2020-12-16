Temple QB Anthony Russo Transferring To Big Ten School

It took a while, but former Temple quarterback Anthony Russo will wind up playing in the Big Ten after all.

Russo announced on Wednesday that he will be finishing his career at Michigan State. A multi-year starter at Temple, Russo entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

In high school, Russo was at one time committed to a Big Ten program (Rutgers). However, he flipped to Temple in January 2016 and would make 26 starts for the Owls.

For his career at TU, the Doylestown, Pa. native completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 6,287 yards, 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Russo helped the Owls reach bowl games in each of the last two seasons before starting the first three games of 2020.

In total, Russo spent five years at Temple, redshirting in 2016 and appearing in one game in 2017. The former three-star recruit will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Blessed, Honored, and Excited to be a Spartan 🙏🏼 @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/YymZUxBZKi — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo15) December 16, 2020

In East Lansing, Russo will likely compete with Rocky Lombardi and Payton Thorne for the starting job. Lombardi began the 2020 season as the Spartans’ starter before giving way to the redshirt freshman Thorne.

Michigan State also signed three-star quarterback Hampton Fay earlier today.