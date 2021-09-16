Look: CFB Program Unveils Incredible Throwback Helmet For This Week

Tulane football is truly going back to its SEC roots for this weekend’s game at Ole Miss.

The program already announced it was unveiling a new helmet decal honoring its time in the SEC, which included conference championships in 1934, 1939 and 1949.

Tonight, Tulane shared that the decal won’t be the only change; the helmet itself will be different. The Green Wave are bringing back their “Greenie” logo from the school’s SEC days.

This Saturday we are stepping back in time to our days in the SEC. Welcome back, Greenie! #RollWave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/eBoI0plCxX — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) September 16, 2021

These are incredible. In my opinion, Tulane’s color scheme and uniform combos are among the most underrated in college football.

Through the first two weeks of the 2021 season, the Green Wave has looked strong. Tulane nearly knocked off Oklahoma in Norman in Week 1 before thumping Morgan State by 49 last week.

Winning in Oxford will be an incredible test though. The 17th-ranked Rebels are 2-0 and have scored a combined 97 points in wins over Louisville and Austin Peay.

Ole Miss and Tulane will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night on ESPN2.