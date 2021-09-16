The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: CFB Program Unveils Incredible Throwback Helmet For This Week

A Tulane player runs the ball during the Cure Bowl.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Darius Bradwell #10 of the Tulane Green Wave runs for yardage during the AutoNation Cure Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Camping World Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tulane football is truly going back to its SEC roots for this weekend’s game at Ole Miss.

The program already announced it was unveiling a new helmet decal honoring its time in the SEC, which included conference championships in 1934, 1939 and 1949.

Tonight, Tulane shared that the decal won’t be the only change; the helmet itself will be different. The Green Wave are bringing back their “Greenie” logo from the school’s SEC days.

These are incredible. In my opinion, Tulane’s color scheme and uniform combos are among the most underrated in college football.

Through the first two weeks of the 2021 season, the Green Wave has looked strong. Tulane nearly knocked off Oklahoma in Norman in Week 1 before thumping Morgan State by 49 last week.

Winning in Oxford will be an incredible test though. The 17th-ranked Rebels are 2-0 and have scored a combined 97 points in wins over Louisville and Austin Peay.

Ole Miss and Tulane will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night on ESPN2.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.