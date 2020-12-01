Southern Miss Reportedly Decides On Coaching Hire

The 2020 football season for Southern Miss has been anything but ordinary. Finally, on Tuesday, the program announced a huge development regarding the team’s future.

According to Jeff Haeger of WXXV News 25, Southern Miss plans to hire Tulane offensive coordinator, Will Hall, as the next head coach of the Golden Eagles. The official announcement is expected to come tomorrow.

A brand new head coach is just what Southern Miss needs after a disappointing year in Conference USA. The Golden Eagles are 2-7 with one game remaining.

Hall joins the Southern Miss program from the American Athletic Conference, where he served as a Tulane assistant since 2019. He made the switch to FBS football after a few years of head coaching at the Division II level.

In his time at Tulane, Hill turned the Green Wave into a dynamic offense. The program finished the 2019 season ranked 11th in the nation in rushing offense (243.2), 22nd in total offense (449.3) and 30th in scoring offense (33.1).The 40-year-old offensive coordinator clearly figured something out in his time in New Orleans.

SOURCES: Southern Miss to hire Tulane offensive Coordinator Will Hall with the official announcement coming tomorrow. Thus ending the coaching search to replace Jay Hopson, with both Scotty Walden and Tim Billings having served as interim HC in his absence. — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWXXV) December 1, 2020

Unfortunately for Southern Miss, the 2020 season got off to a rocky start. It all began when Jay Hopson, who’d been with the program since 2016, resigned after the team’s first game. The Golden Eagles named Scotty Walden as the team’s interim head coach.

Hopson addressed his resignation in a statement.

“After heartfelt discussion with Jeremy (McClain), we have come to a mutual agreement for me to step down as head coach,” Hopson said. “I am in total agreement with this change in leadership and truly believe it is in the best interest of the players, coaches and this entire program. I cannot thank (university president) Dr. (Rodney D.) Bennett and our administration enough for the opportunity that they gave me. I wish Southern Miss nothing but the best and am thankful for all that they have done for me and my family.”

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will return to the field for one last time in 2020 on Thursday, Dec. 10 to play Florida Atlantic.