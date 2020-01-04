Video: Tulane Player Pulled Off The Flop Of A Lifetime

The Armed Forces Bowl has been quite entertaining, as Tulane has mounted a big comeback to take the lead over Southern Miss. Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, nothing is going their way.

Southern Miss jumped out to an early 13-0 lead over Tulane because of quarterback Jack Abraham. After the first quarter though, it has been all about Tulane.

Justin McMillan is having an incredible performance for the Green Wave, throwing for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Not only is the scoreboard leaning in Tulane’s favors, the officiating crew made a big call that helped Willie Fritz’s team.

During the second half of action, the refs called an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Southern Miss running back Trivenskey Mosley.

Mosley did get into it with a few Tulane players, but it was actually an absurd flop that caught the refs’ attention. Clearly, the Green Wave know how to sell it.

Check it out:

Southern Miss’s Trivensky Mosley gets hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a Tulane player sells the ref with an all-time flop #ArmedForcesBowl pic.twitter.com/8xy5NxyXHx — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) January 4, 2020

Tulane is one quarter away from defeating Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl.

You can catch the rest of this game on ESPN.