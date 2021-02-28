Another School Is Pulling Out Of EA Sports’ College Football Game

Another school will pull out of the recently announced EA Sports College Football video game, becoming the third FBS program to do so.

Tulane University made the official decision on Friday and shared the news on Twitter. The statement cited uncertainty over whether or not players would be able to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness in the game.

“While I join many in looking forward to the return of the EA Sports College Football video game, Tulane University will not be part of the game until our student-athletes are able to receive compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness,” Tulane AD Troy Dannen wrote. “We will continue to work to provide student-athletes with greater NIL rights while also enhancing their overall educational experience.”

Tulane becomes the third program to opt out of the highly anticipated return of the well-liked video game franchise. Notre Dame led the charge and Northwestern joined ranks soon after.

We will ALWAYS be the biggest advocates for our student-athletes. A message from @Tulane_AD on the return of @EASports NCAA Football. #RollWave pic.twitter.com/fZCh3BwZUt — Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) February 26, 2021

Earlier this week, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick also released a statement, citing similar reasons for the decision. The Fighting Irish message was stern, claiming that it is the school’s “strong desire” for athletes to benefit from appearances in the video game.

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football,” Swarbrick said in a statement. “Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.

“As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.”

At this point, the EA Sports College Football release is still a few years away. With NIL debates at the forefront of conversation in the NCAA, it’s possible that players could be allowed to benefit by the time the game is ready.

If that’s the case, all 130 FBS teams should be able to appear in the revamp of the beloved franchise.