4-Star QB Ty Keyes Makes Surprising Commitment Decision

Four-star quarterback Ty Keyes was being recruited by schools like Auburn, Ole Miss and Louisville, but turned each program down for a team out of the American Athletic Conference this week: Tulane football.

The 2021 prospect will be joining the Green Wave in 2021. Keyes announced his commitment to Tulane on Friday. The four-star quarterback is Tulane’s highest-rated commit in the 2021 class – and it’s not all that close.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback is the No. 18 pro-style QB and 336th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports’ composite score. Tulane was able to go in and snag the fifth highest-rated recruit out of the state of Mississippi – the heart of SEC territory.

Keyes made his commitment decision via Twitter on Friday afternoon. Take a look at his commitment announcement below.

“Finally, I want to thank every school that gave opportunity to play at their program and poured knowledge into me through the process,” Ty Keyes wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be furthering my academic and football career at Tulane University!!”

SEC programs, like Auburn and Ole Miss, don’t lose recruiting battles to programs outside of the Power Five very often, if at all. Head coach Willie Fritz has done a tremendous job sparking enthusiasm within the Tulane football program during the four years he’s been the head coach.

Fritz took a 4-8 program in 2016 to two consecutive 7-6 finishes and bowl-game victories these past two years. His efforts at Tulane landed him interviews with Arkansas and Missouri this off-season. It’s only a matter of time before Fritz lands a head coaching job at a Power Five program.

For now, he’ll continue to make an impact – especially on the recruiting trail – for the Green Wave.

