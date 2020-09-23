Another College Football Game Has Been Canceled Today

Houston isn’t the only team dealing with a canceled football game today. AAC rival Tulsa now finds itself without one of its games as well.

On Wednesday, the Arkansas State Red Wolves announced that Saturday’s game against Tulsa has been canceled. In their announcement, the Red Wolves said they are working on a reschedule date.

Arkansas State is currently having “COVID issues.” In the statement, the school revealed that they are unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at one unnamed position.

“We are postponing our game against Tulsa because the amount of unavailable players at one specific position group doesn’t allow for us to safely play the game,” Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir said in a statement. “This is a result of a combination of positive tests on Monday and other players still displaying symptoms, as well as having time to safely re-acclimate prior to the game. This decision is based on the ability to safely field a two-deep at the position group rather than the total number of players unavailable. We are taking all precautions as our student health and safety remains our first and foremost priority.

“We are working with Tulsa to mutually reschedule the game, and we look forward to beginning Sun Belt Conference play next week with our Oct. 3 game at Coastal Carolina.”

Tulsa is coming off a close 16-7 loss to in-state Big 12 power Oklahoma State. The Arkansas State game was slated to be their last non-conference game before starting their eight-game AAC slate in October.

As for the Red Wolves, they were on a bye this week. On September 12, Arkansas State upset Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, winning 35-31. Their next game will be on October 3 against Coastal Carolina.

The announcement comes just hours after a game between Houston and North Texas was canceled.

Unfortunately, as certain schools continue to get slammed by COVID-19, it doesn’t look like we’ve seen the last of college football games being canceled.