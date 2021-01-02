Tulsa Coach Releases Statement On Postgame Brawl

A competitive Armed Forces Bowl between Tulsa and Mississippi State this week was marred by a postgame brawl between the two teams.

While Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach’s comments immediately following the melee drew criticism, Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery waited until tonight to release an official statement on what happened.

“There is no place in football or our program for the actions that occurred after Thursday’s bowl game,” Montgomery wrote in the statement on Twitter. “It is not who we are. It is not part of our culture. It will not be tolerated. I’m sick about this ending to what was an otherwise incredible season for a talented team.”

As of now, there has been no reported discipline for any of the players involved in the fracas.

Both Tulsa and Mississippi State have taken a beating publicly for what happened on Thursday. Kirk Herbstreit called it a “black eye for the sport” of college football while other analysts suggested suspensions or other heavy punishments for some of the fight’s worst offenders.

Once all the dust settles, it wouldn’t surprise us if there was more fallout from the brawl.