College Football World Reacts To UCF’s Creative Jerseys

The UCF football program is set to start a new era under former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in 2021. With the change in the staff personnel could come a major change to the team’s jerseys.

The Knights debuted a new set of threads for their spring game this weekend that featured the social media handles of its players where last names would typically be featured. Each jersey top was obviously unique and gave the UCF players a chance to show something personal to the program’s fans.

Although there were some mixed reviews of the interesting jerseys, UCF was largely praised for its decision. At the bare minimum, the apparel put the attention on the Knights over the weekend.

UCF is using jerseys with players' social media handles on the back for their spring game 🔥 (via @UCF_Football) pic.twitter.com/KCztj9QUae — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) April 10, 2021

We are Out here @UCF_Football Spring game! #GKCO @UCF_Recruiting Pretty dope having the the players #Twitter handles on the back of their jerseys! pic.twitter.com/JjMJEfHvnP — Coach Murano (@CoachMurano) April 10, 2021

This is really neat: #UCF's jerseys for the spring game feature their Twitter usernames 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F3n046DgjE — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 10, 2021

At this point, there’s no guarantee that UCF will continue to wear the jerseys for the start of the regular season later this year. However, the Knights have certainly opened the door for any other program thinking about doing the same.

Guz Malzahn spoke to the media about the jerseys and explained UCF’s decision to use players’ social media handles. The new program head coach spoke about how the Knights hope to “embrace” the current era of personal branding.

“This is the new age of personal branding and we’re going to embrace it, within the NCAA rules. That’s who we are and that’s who we’re going to be…” Malzahn said in a press conference.

So why Twitter handles on the back of our jerseys, @CoachGusMalzahn? https://t.co/q8La5lbhsj pic.twitter.com/HI8eJM8IqC — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 10, 2021

UCF will have to wait and see if the NCAA allows the jerseys during the 2021 regular season. If so, fans might be able to see their favorite players wear the social media inspired threads on national television.