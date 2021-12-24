College Football World Reacts To UCF’s Win Over Florida

The battle of Florida took place on Thursday night between UCF and Florida and the former came out on top.

Both teams played in the Gasparilla Bowl and the Knights were able to get a 29-17 victory thanks to a strong second half.

They were down 10-9 at halftime to the Gators, but thanks to a strong third quarter, they outscored the Gators 17-7 and then shut them out in the fourth quarter.

UCF’s rushing attack frustrated Florida throughout the contest with Isaiah Bowser having a big night. He finished with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

Quarterback Mikey Keene was also able to throw a touchdown pass and not turn the ball over as he finished with 144 total yards.

The college football world was having some fun at Florida’s expense after the game.

Gator fans dealing with UCF fans: pic.twitter.com/Ao1nCjZBn3 — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 24, 2021

No wonder Florida never wants to schedule #UCF… — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) December 24, 2021

No matter which way this goes UCF needs to be playing UF, FSU, and Miami on a consistent basis..this environment is sick 🔥 — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) December 24, 2021

We couldn’t choose just one 😏 pic.twitter.com/LOman0Cvxg — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) December 24, 2021

So, despite no caring about the game at all, UF got in a fight with UCF at the end. Interesting — S00NERFAN (@S0ONERFAN) December 24, 2021

UCF is the first in-state team, other than Miami or FSU, to beat Florida since 1938. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) December 24, 2021

Look at how elated this man is. @CoachGusMalzahn is rejuvenated! pic.twitter.com/TkwEOhSPYN — 🎅🏻🎄🎁 Eric 🎁🎄🎅🏻✌🏾 (@ucf_knight_08) December 24, 2021

This was Florida’s final game before Billy Napier takes over for the 2022 season. He was hired to succeed Dan Mullen after Mullen was fired before the Florida State game.