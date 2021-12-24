The Spun

College Football World Reacts To UCF’s Win Over Florida

Former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Running back Otis Anderson #2 hugs teammate quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. #8 of the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The battle of Florida took place on Thursday night between UCF and Florida and the former came out on top.

Both teams played in the Gasparilla Bowl and the Knights were able to get a 29-17 victory thanks to a strong second half.

They were down 10-9 at halftime to the Gators, but thanks to a strong third quarter, they outscored the Gators 17-7 and then shut them out in the fourth quarter.

UCF’s rushing attack frustrated Florida throughout the contest with Isaiah Bowser having a big night. He finished with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

Quarterback Mikey Keene was also able to throw a touchdown pass and not turn the ball over as he finished with 144 total yards.

The college football world was having some fun at Florida’s expense after the game.

This was Florida’s final game before Billy Napier takes over for the 2022 season. He was hired to succeed Dan Mullen after Mullen was fired before the Florida State game.

