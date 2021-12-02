Dana White Reveals He Called Joe Rogan For Advice

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, he said his whole family tested positive after meeting up in Maine for Thanksgiving.

Once White realized that he was dealing with COVID-19, he called Joe Rogan for medical advice. During an appearance on Jim Rome’s podcast, White detailed the advice he received from Rogan.

“I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after,” White said, via MMA Junkie. “The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.”

White, who is vaccinated, said he’s not a conspiracy theorist. The reason he contacted Rogan is because he trusts his opinion and believes he talks to the brightest doctors in the world.

Rogan’s advice apparently helped White get his sense of smell back faster than expected. White claims it also allowed him to conduct two workouts per day while dealing with COVID-19.

“Never felt better. I’m feeling like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts for the next 10 days while I have COVID and I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours.”

White isn’t the only notable person in the sports world who has contacted Rogan for medical advice. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reached out to Rogan after he tested positive for COVID-19.