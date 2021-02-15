The Spun

Gus Malzahn Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn smiles on sideline.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers reacts after their 21-16 win over the Washington Huskies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After being fired by Auburn in December, it didn’t take long for Gus Malzahn to find employment. He was hired today as the new coach at UCF.

During Malzahn’s eight-year run at Auburn, he seemingly played hot potato with playcalling on offense. Multiple different offensive coordinators had turns calling plays, with Malzahn himself holding those duties for other periods of time.

As for what the plan will be at UCF, Malzahn confirmed this afternoon he won’t be ceding playcalling responsibilities any time soon–maybe ever.

“Definitely I’m gonna call plays. I’m gonna call plays the rest of my career,” Malzahn said, via 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

Only time will tell how this decision plays out for Gus Malzahn. As Jason Kirk of the Shutdown Fullcast stated, there are positives and negatives to having Malzahn handle playcalling in addition to being the head coach.

Malzahn brings an overall record of 77-38 as a head coach to Orlando. He went 68-35 at Auburn and 9-3 in one season at Arkansas State.


