Gus Malzahn Has Suggestion For The College Football Playoff

Gus Malzahn never led Auburn to the College Football Playoff, but the path to getting there was pretty clear when he was with the Tigers. Now that he’s with UCF, that task will become even harder, even if the wins pile up higher.

But Malzahn has a solution that could enable his Knights to get in if they perform well enough. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Malzahn said that expansion to eight teams is the best path forward.

Malzahn argued that non-CFP bowl games don’t feel important anymore due to how big the CFP is. He believes it won’t be long before the number increases from four to eight.

“I thought this when I was at Auburn,” Malzahn said, via 247Sports. “I think what’s best for college football is to get eight teams. You see what’s happening, every year some of these really good bowl games, they’re not very important anymore because everybody talks about the final four. I really think it’ll be a short period of time that four will expand to eight.”

As head coach at Auburn, Malzahn’s path to the College Football Playoff was pretty simple: Win the SEC title and you’re almost assured of getting in. He came close with Auburn in 2017, but lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Few teams have been as screwed over by the limited size of the College Football Playoff field as UCF though. Had the field been eight, they would have gotten in under Josh Heupel in 2018.

UCF is one of several Group of Five schools that needs a larger field of teams to get in.

Can Gus Malzahn lead UCF to the College Football Playoff without expansion?