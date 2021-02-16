Gus Malzahn Reportedly Makes Decision On D-Coordinator At UCF

Gus Malzahn is dipping into his past at Auburn to hire his first defensive coordinator at UCF.

According to multiple reports, Malzahn has picked Miami linebackers coach Travis Williams as his defensive coordinator in Orlando. Williams spent the last seven seasons working under Malzahn at Auburn.

An AU alum and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, Williams was hired by Miami recently to replace Blake Baker, who was hired at…Auburn. Williams won’t be spending much time on the job with the Hurricanes though, as he’s heading upstate.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke the official news of Williams’ hiring by UCF. It had been rumored over the last few days.

Source: #UCF is expected to hire #Miami's Travis Williams as defensive coordinator. Deal should be finalized soon. Williams worked for Gus Malzahn from 2014-20 at Auburn, the last two seasons as co-DC and linebackers coach. He then joined Miami's staff as linebackers coach. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 16, 2021

Malzahn was hired by UCF on Monday after spending eight seasons in the SEC running the Tigers. He accepted a five-year, $11.5 million contract to take over the Knights’ program after Josh Heupel was hired at Tennessee.

Overall, the 55-year-old Malzahn is 77-38 as a head coach in his career. He went 68-35 at Auburn and 9-3 in one season at Arkansas State.