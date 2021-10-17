Look: Gus Malzahn’s Wife Shares Great Family Update

Following yesterday’s loss at Cincinnati, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn abruptly left the stadium to attend to a “family emergency” in Birmingham.

Malzahn’s daughter Kenzie Stander, who gave birth to her first child last week, was readmitted to the hospital due to complications. Last night, UCF released a statement saying Stander was “stable and doing well.”

This morning, Malzahn’s wife Kristi provided another encouraging update on Twitter, posting pictures of her and her husband with their new grandson and saying both mom and baby were healthy.

Baby Gus is here! We are so thankful for healthy baby (and momma) Charles Gustav Stander your Grandpa and Kissy love you, more than you will ever know! #justcallmeKissy #thankfulheart #charlesgustavstander #goknightschargeon pic.twitter.com/VsQc0QV33M — Kristi Malzahn (@kristi_malzahn) October 17, 2021

Congratulations to the Malzahns. We’re glad all is well and that Gus got to spend some quality time with his daughter and grandchild.

He might have another opportunity to see his family next weekend, considering UCF does not play on Saturday. The Knights, who are 3-3 on the season, will host Memphis on Friday night.

UCF must split its final six games to reach bowl eligibility for the ninth time ion the last 10 seasons.