Look: UCF Football’s New Billboard Is Going Viral

It’s safe to say that UCF are as confident and boisterous as ever after hiring former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn to replace Josh Heupel. So confident, in fact, that UCF are willing to brag about their program at the home of their would-be rivals, the Florida Gators.

In Gainesville, Florida, citizens have recently noticed that a new billboard is up. Apparently someone (who could it be?) put up a UCF billboard that advertises “124 miles to the future of college football.”

The billboard also shows an image of Gus Malzahn in his new UCF threads. On Twitter, the image has several thousand likes this morning.

UCF has been trying for years to get a home-and-home series against Florida. In lieu of that, they may as well try and advertise their program in the biggest cities in the Sunshine State.

Since 2017, the UCF Knights have been one of the most dominant programs in the Power Five. They won back-to-back AAC titles in 2017 and 2018 under different coaches, going 1-1 in New Year’s Six bowls too.

In 2019, the Knights failed to win their conference title but still finished 10-4 with a Gasparilla Bowl win over Marshall. This past year they went 6-4, capping off their fourth straight winning season.

The Knights unexpectedly lost Heupel and athletic director Danny White to Tennessee after the season. But bringing Malzahn on board may wind up being an upgrade.

How good will UCF be in 2021?