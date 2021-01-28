McKenzie Milton Has Message For UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Immediately after Josh Heupel accepted an offer from Tennessee to become its head coach, UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel had an interesting message to share about his former coach.

Gabriel wrote the following message on Instagram: “Lol…No goodbye? Not even a phone call? Crazy.”

That message from Gabriel was quickly deleted, but clearly he was surprised that Heupel didn’t warn his players that he was leaving UCF for Tennessee. Unfortunately that’s the business aspect of college football.

Gabriel was very successful under Heupel, throwing for 7,223 yards and 61 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He’ll now have to learn another system, but one of his former teammates doesn’t believe that’ll be an issue.

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton had some words of encouragement to share for Gabriel on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a dirty game…never mind all dat…go be great kid,” Milton wrote on Twitter.

It’s a dirty game…never mind all dat…go be great kid! 💯 https://t.co/uUzTpG9kF7 — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) January 27, 2021

Milton had a strong relationship with Gabriel during their time together at UCF. He recently transferred to Florida State in order to get an opportunity to start, but he’ll keep a close eye on Gabriel in the Sunshine State.

It’s unfortunate that Gabriel won’t get to play out the rest of his collegiate career with Heupel calling the shots. Nonetheless, the future is still bright for the junior quarterback.

Who knows, maybe UCF will find another offensive-minded coach to pair with Gabriel.