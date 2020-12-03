The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To McKenzie Milton Transfer News

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

McKenzie Milton is transferring from UCF. Before the devastating knee injury he suffered in the game against USF at the end of the 2018 season, he was one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football.

Milton led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017. The Knights went 13-0, beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The following year, Milton was 10-0 as a starter before the injury in late November.

Milton hasn’t played since being cleared from the injury. Another quarterback out of his native Hawaii, Dillon Gabriel, has emerged as a star in Josh Heupel’s offense, and is entrenched with the Knights. Rather than try to start a quarterback controversy with his friend and teammate, Milton determined the best course of action to getting his NFL Dreams back on track is to transfer out.

“I know my clock is ticking,” he told ESPN‘s Andrea Adelson. “I’ve only got one more year to play, and the momentum Dillon has, I wouldn’t want any controversy in the locker room. He’s earned the right to be the starter here at UCF. I see that, and I feel it’s best for both UCF and myself that I move on elsewhere.”

Like Alex Smith in the NFL, the fact that McKenzie Milton is super easy to root for helps matters. If he’s even 80-percent of how good he was in 2017-18 when he gets back on the field, that’s a quarterback that plenty of teams are going to want.

Nebraska fans are already making noise about Scott Frost bringing his former UCF QB in. He should have plenty of other suitors as well.

The Tampa Bay Times lists Nebraska, Hawaii, UCLA, Miami, Florida State, Syracuse, and Florida as potential options for Milton. Expect to see plenty of other fan bases chirping their coaches about the possibility of adding him.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.