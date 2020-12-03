College Football World Reacts To McKenzie Milton Transfer News

McKenzie Milton is transferring from UCF. Before the devastating knee injury he suffered in the game against USF at the end of the 2018 season, he was one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football.

Milton led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017. The Knights went 13-0, beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The following year, Milton was 10-0 as a starter before the injury in late November.

Milton hasn’t played since being cleared from the injury. Another quarterback out of his native Hawaii, Dillon Gabriel, has emerged as a star in Josh Heupel’s offense, and is entrenched with the Knights. Rather than try to start a quarterback controversy with his friend and teammate, Milton determined the best course of action to getting his NFL Dreams back on track is to transfer out.

“I know my clock is ticking,” he told ESPN‘s Andrea Adelson. “I’ve only got one more year to play, and the momentum Dillon has, I wouldn’t want any controversy in the locker room. He’s earned the right to be the starter here at UCF. I see that, and I feel it’s best for both UCF and myself that I move on elsewhere.”

If there is even a tiny ounce of justice in football, McKenzie Milton is going to throw 30 touchdowns for somebody next year and then get drafted — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 3, 2020

Like Alex Smith in the NFL, the fact that McKenzie Milton is super easy to root for helps matters. If he’s even 80-percent of how good he was in 2017-18 when he gets back on the field, that’s a quarterback that plenty of teams are going to want.

Love this guy. Whether it’s playing, coaching or another walk of life, we haven’t heard the last of McKenzie Milton. He’s now on the transfer market. https://t.co/G6BQq1jqvc — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 3, 2020

UCF QB McKenzie Milton entered the transfer portal, per @aadelsonESPN Milton had a 90.1 passing grade before his injury in 2018 pic.twitter.com/bAH27FmRf1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 3, 2020

I better see something like this for McKenzie Milton at next year’s Senior Bowl! https://t.co/RshJiQxz6r — ⚔️Sidelines – UCF⚔️ (@Sidelines_UCF) December 3, 2020

Nebraska fans are already making noise about Scott Frost bringing his former UCF QB in. He should have plenty of other suitors as well.

Where do yinz think McKenzie Milton will end up??? 🤔 I'd love to see him come back to Hawaii but Chevan Cordeiro is established at QB. He could follow Frost to Nebraska but would MM want a QB competition? FSU/Florida/Miami will all be looking for new QBs w/ spread offenses… pic.twitter.com/c7uQvIIgLv — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 3, 2020

Yeah Penn State should be on the horn for McKenzie Milton as soon as they're allowed. If he hit the portal this morning, I would hope Franklin already hollered at him — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 3, 2020

McKenzie Milton is one of the top 5 favourite QBs to have watched in college. My #1 preferred team for him to transfer to is Texas. I think with those receivers he could do some real damage in the college landscape. — Clint Carlson (@clintcarlsongo) December 3, 2020

The Tampa Bay Times lists Nebraska, Hawaii, UCLA, Miami, Florida State, Syracuse, and Florida as potential options for Milton. Expect to see plenty of other fan bases chirping their coaches about the possibility of adding him.