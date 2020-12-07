UCF Has Announced Its Bowl Game Destination

The UCF Golden Knights became one of the first college football programs to announce its Bowl Game destination on Monday. After going 6-3 in a rather wacky season, the group locked up third-place in the American Athletic Conference.

Now, the Golden Knights will stay in Florida as they accepted a bid to play in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22.

UCF (6-3) will travel just a few hours south to meet an unnamed ACC team later this month. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will take place on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in the seventh playing of the postseason event.

UCF vice president and director of athletics, Danny White, spoke about the team’s bid in a press release.

“We’re excited to continue our season in the Boca Raton Bowl–a great location for our fans and families to see us play,” he said. “Our football team in 2020 has been one of the most exciting to watch in the country, and the fact we will be playing in the postseason for a fifth consecutive year speaks to the consistency of our program.”

Staying in the Sunshine State 😎🌴🤙 We've officially accepted a bid to play in the @BocaBowl on Dec. 22 pic.twitter.com/5k4UKs8sKy — UCF Football 😷 (@UCF_Football) December 7, 2020

With the bid to the Boca Raton Bowl, UCF will now make five consecutive postseason appearances.

The Golden Knights rank among the best teams in the nation in 2020 when it comes to total offense. Sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel built upon his impressive freshman season and established UCF as potent offensive threat. The Golden Knights currently rank second in total yards per game (585.6), while scoring 44.3 points per game. Gabriel is first nationally in passing yards (3,353) and second in touchdowns (30). His play easily earned him the starting job, prompting 2018 starter McKenzie Milton to announce his transfer away from UCF.

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 22.