UCF football was up 14 points in the fourth quarter after a huge 93-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Ryan O’Keefe to make things 43-29. Fast forward to the end of the game, and the Knights fell 50-49, on a missed field goal by Daniel Obarski in the game’s final moments.

Memphis scored three touchdowns in the game’s final 10 minutes. The last of the three—a pass from Brady White to Calvin White III—put Memphis up 50-49. After a failed two-point conversion, the Knights had a chance to drive the field in the last 1:08 to set up a game-winning field goal.

Gabriel did just that. He completed four passes in five plays to get to the Memphis 22 yard line. After an incompletion on third down, Obarski pushed the 40-yard attempt, and Memphis was able to run out the final 19 seconds for the win.

Obarski was distraught after the miss, both on the field and then on the sideline. A few of his teammates tried to console him, but then backup quarterback Quadry Jones approached him, and after whatever he said, the two had to be separated.

man **WHAT** the hell happened here pic.twitter.com/9obG41vj22 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 17, 2020

It’s natural for everyone to be upset and frustrated, but it didn’t seem like anyone was more so than Obarski himself. Of course, we have no idea what Jones might’ve said.

Hopefully they’re able to hash things out after things calm down, and cooler heads prevail. If anything is obvious, it is that UCF is not used to losing games.

UCF football will look to bounce back next week at home against Tulane.