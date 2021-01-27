It seems safe to say that Josh Heupel’s decision to suddenly leave UCF to become the new Tennessee head coach isn’t sitting well with everyone. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a reaction that many are finding especially interesting.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gabriel seemingly ripped his now-former head coach. In an Instagram story that has since been removed, he indicated that Heupel left without saying goodbye to anyone.

“Lol… No goodbye?” Gabriel wrote. “Not even a phone call? Crazyyyy.”

The hire of Heupel was sudden but maybe a bit unsurprising. Earlier this month, the Vols hired UCF athletic director Danny White as their new AD. Connecting the dots wasn’t too hard.

But judging by Gabriel’s reaction, Heupel’s departure isn’t going over well with everyone in Orlando.

Reaction from #UCF QB Dillon Gabriel via Instagram Story: pic.twitter.com/LjXPhcqx45 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) January 27, 2021

In three seasons with the Knights, Josh Heupel is 28-8 with an AAC title, two top-25 finishes and a bowl win. Dillon Gabriel was under center for more than half of those wins, going 16-7 as a starter since 2019.

In his two years as the Knights starter, Gabriel has 7,223 yards and 61 touchdowns. He earned Second-Team All-AAC honors in 2020.

UCF fans might be understandably nervous that Heupel might try to recruit Gabriel to join him at Tennessee. But by the looks of that now-deleted message, it seems that Gabriel is pretty annoyed at his former head coach.