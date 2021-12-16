UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Announces Major Transfer

UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is heading out West to continue his college football career, he revealed on Thursday.

Gabriel has committed to UCLA. The southpaw signal caller entered the transfer portal on November 27 and visited a recent Bruins bowl practice.

“WESTWOOD! LET’S RIDE!” Gabriel tweeted this afternoon.

After starring for the Knights in 2019 and 2020, Gabriel broke his collarbone in Week 3 this fall. He did not return to the field, but posted 814 yards passing, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on the season before getting injured.

The previous two years, Gabriel threw for 7,223 yards, 61 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. He helped the Knights go 16-7 and reach a pair of bowl games.

Now, he’ll join a UCLA program that went 8-4 this season under Chip Kelly and was looking for its quarterback of the future.