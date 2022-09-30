UCF-SMU Game Has Been Rescheduled - Again

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

UCF and SMU were originally slated to face off this Saturday. However, this matchup was pushed back to Sunday due to the impact that Hurricane Ian had on Florida.

ESPN's Pete Thamel has just announced that this game between UCF and SMU has been rescheduled once again.

Now, UCF and SMU are expected to square off on Oct. 5. The reason this game can be played on Wednesday is because both schools have a bye next weekend.

Although this decision will shorten both teams' bye weeks, they'd prefer this rather than outright canceling the game.

SMU is 2-2 heading into next Wednesday's game. The Mustangs are currently on a two-game losing streak.

UCF, meanwhile, has a 3-1 record. The only loss on the season came to Louisville on Sept. 9.

The Knights have been running the football extremely well this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Their ground game will most likely try to set the tone on Wednesday night against the Mustangs.