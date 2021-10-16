UCF Releases Statement On Gus Malzahn’s Family Emergency

After this afternoon’s 56-21 loss at Cincinnati, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn left the stadium in a hurry for an apparent family emergency.

Moments ago, UCF released a statement offering more info on Malzahn’s situation. Thankfully, it seems like everything is okay.

According to UCF, Malzahn bolted out to fly to Birmingham to visit his daughter Kenzie, who gave birth to her first child earlier this week. Kenzie has been readmitted to the hospital due to complications, but is “now stable and doing well.”

Malzahn was scheduled to head to Birmingham after today’s game anyway, but his daughter’s readmission expedited the process.

NEW: Statement provided to the @orlandosentinel on the situation regarding #UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his family: pic.twitter.com/7TKKpD2frx — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) October 16, 2021

We’re happy to hear Kenzie is doing well. It was scary to hear Malzahn left in such a hurry without knowing what was wrong.

Hopefully his daughter will be out of the hospital and home with her baby boy very soon.