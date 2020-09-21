UCF’s Quarterback Has A Bold Message For The Florida Gators

UCF has been the best Group of Five college football team in the country for the better part of three years now. And if you don’t believe it, they’ll happily tell you.

But viral comments made by UCF QB Dillon Gabriel following their season-opening win over Georgia Tech should tell you exactly where their ambitions are. Gabriel declared after the 49-21 win that UCF is the best team in the entire state of Florida.

“You saw what happened last week, you can say we’re the best team in Florida,” Gabriel said, referring to Georgia Tech’s win over FSU the previous week.

Naturally, Florida Gators fans were not amused. But if they were expecting Gabriel to back off the comments, they’re sorely mistaken.

On Monday, Gabriel doubled-down on his statement declaring to the media that he was confident then and he’s confident now.

“I said what I said, and I was confident in it,” Gabriel said via the Orlando Sentinel. “I still think we’re the best team in Florida, and that’s all I have to say.”

UCF QBs have a history of jabbing the Florida Gators. Several years back, Mackenzie Milton made a similar claim when the two schools were trying to work out a two-game series together. The deal never materialized.

Unfortunately, unless Knights and the Gators find themselves in a New Year’s Six bowl together, we may never know for sure which side is truly superior.