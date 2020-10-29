The Spun

ACC Announces Official Conference Championship Game Date

ACC logo on a pylon.CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 16: A detailed view of the Atlantic Coast Conference logo on a pylon during the game between the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Alumni Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The college football schedule is a bonafide mess due to a myriad of games that had to be rescheduled for COVID-19 outbreaks on various campuses. That mess has forced the ACC to make a big adjustment to their scheduled championship game.

According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, the ACC Championship Game is officially being moved to December 19. The move was necessary as a number of games have already been rescheduled for December 12 – the original target date.

The ACC are in good company as far as their new championship game date. Most of the other conferences have already scheduled their title games for that weekend too.

The Big Ten, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, and SEC have all moved their championship games to that weekend. As of writing, the Sun Belt Conference is the only one to make their title game in early-December.

To date, every ACC team has played five or six games. Only a handful of teams have played any against non-conference opponents.

But COVID-19 cases have forced the Virginia-Virginia Tech games and Notre Dame-Wake Forest games to move.

If any of those teams wind up in a position to play in the ACC Championship Game, they’ll be doing so with significantly less rest than other ACC teams.

It’s likely going to be frustrating for a lot of teams, but this is the situation we find ourselves in.


